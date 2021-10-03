Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 1,048,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,807,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 670,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,244. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.