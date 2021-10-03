Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 1,048,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,807,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pantheon Resources stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 670,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,244. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
About Pantheon Resources
