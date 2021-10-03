The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Down 44.4% in September

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The GDL Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 379,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,789,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

