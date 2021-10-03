Crowns (CWS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 15,183.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.23 or 0.44651851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00259373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00117847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

