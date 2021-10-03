Quantis Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $19,325.09 and approximately $9.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00066063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00103966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00142973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.31 or 1.00213491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.76 or 0.07073890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

