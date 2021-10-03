$198.10 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report sales of $198.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.10 million. James River Group reported sales of $177.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $773.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $852.05 million, with estimates ranging from $836.30 million to $867.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in James River Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth $608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,010,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JRVR traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
