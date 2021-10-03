$198.10 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report sales of $198.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.10 million. James River Group reported sales of $177.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $773.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $852.05 million, with estimates ranging from $836.30 million to $867.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JRVR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in James River Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter worth $608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,010,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

