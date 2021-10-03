BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Up 159.1% in September

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after buying an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 205,350 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFL stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,597. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

