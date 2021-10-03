CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Up 177.8% in September

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,800 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the August 31st total of 152,900 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

CS Disco stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. 318,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,972. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LAW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

