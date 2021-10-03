Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, a growth of 149.8% from the August 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 313,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

