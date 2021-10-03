Panda Yield Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,934.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $35,966.65 and $1,934.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded up 19,520.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,804.96 or 0.44808379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00261303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00118100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BBOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.