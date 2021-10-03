Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.28. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. 980,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,365. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.