EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.50 Million

Analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report $800.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $802.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.00 million. EnerSys reported sales of $708.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after acquiring an additional 604,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EnerSys by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in EnerSys by 7,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENS stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 413,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

