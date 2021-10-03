Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.69 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

