$837.30 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce sales of $837.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.30 million and the highest is $872.20 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $810.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

DY traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 232,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $101.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

