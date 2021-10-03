$22.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post sales of $22.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $21.62 million. Veritone posted sales of $15.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $99.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. 349,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,137. Veritone has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $766.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veritone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veritone by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Veritone by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

