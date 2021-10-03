Revomon (REVO) Market Capitalization Hits $27.43 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $27.43 million and $603,236.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00104204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00142608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,706.68 or 1.00090409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.75 or 0.07099387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

