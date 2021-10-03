Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Short Interest Update

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594. Generations Bancorp NY has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Generations Bancorp NY alerts:

Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Generations Bancorp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Generations Bancorp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Generations Bancorp NY by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new position in Generations Bancorp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $2,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About Generations Bancorp NY

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Generations Bancorp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generations Bancorp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.