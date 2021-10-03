Lendingblock (LND) Trading Up 160.5% This Week

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and $38,333.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lendingblock has traded 160.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded up 19,714.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,020.66 or 0.45087315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00261412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00118489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

