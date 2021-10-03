Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.43. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 88.2% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after purchasing an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,681. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

