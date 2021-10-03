Playgroundz (IOG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $223,790.35

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $223,790.35 and $42.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00104455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00143846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.03 or 1.00161725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.61 or 0.07077405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

