5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of FPLSF remained flat at $$2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 1.25.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.53%.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

