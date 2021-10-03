ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Cayman Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the August 31st total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on ESR Cayman in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ESR Cayman alerts:

Shares of ESRCF remained flat at $$3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. ESR Cayman has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10.

ESR Cayman Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in the Public's Republic of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and Development.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ESR Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.