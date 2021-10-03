Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,000 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the August 31st total of 472,700 shares. Approximately 23.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 578,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

IMPL stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 461,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,306. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 20,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $240,669.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

