Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,238. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

