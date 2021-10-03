$156.92 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $156.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.83 million and the lowest is $156.00 million. Employers reported sales of $181.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $650.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.40 million to $653.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $655.49 million, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 16.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Employers by 20.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Employers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Employers by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIG traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 102,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. Employers has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.