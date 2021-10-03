Pendle (PENDLE) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $21.83 million and approximately $709,832.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00104912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,806.83 or 0.99783608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.67 or 0.07071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

