Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will post sales of $464.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $462.46 million to $467.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $417.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,928,301 shares of company stock worth $730,231,166. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. 3,302,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,216. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

