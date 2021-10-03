Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Post $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce earnings per share of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in DaVita by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

