Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

