Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Short Interest Up 122.5% in September

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 122.5% from the August 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHSY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,704. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.