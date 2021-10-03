$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.99. ITT posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after acquiring an additional 76,020 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,715,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ITT by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 441,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98. ITT has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

