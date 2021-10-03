$226.21 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post sales of $226.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.44 million to $229.38 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $188.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $899.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. 1,834,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,118. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

