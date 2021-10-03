Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce $687.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $713.00 million and the lowest is $672.91 million. Masonite International posted sales of $587.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,346,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. 133,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.02.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

