Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Decreases By 59.5%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TLPFY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.58. 6,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.11. Teleperformance has a one year low of $149.70 and a one year high of $229.47.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLPFY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

