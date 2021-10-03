Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Oxurion NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxurion in a research report on Thursday.

Get Oxurion alerts:

OTCMKTS TBGNF remained flat at $$2.61 during trading hours on Friday. Oxurion has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.