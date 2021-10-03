Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSREY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,981. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

