Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microvast’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microvast will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microvast.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MVST stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. 2,199,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,372. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microvast by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Microvast by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

