D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report $7.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.85 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.46 billion to $27.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $5,948,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.75. 2,090,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,673. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

