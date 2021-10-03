$0.36 EPS Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 242,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,156. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

