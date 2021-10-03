$0.36 EPS Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Apollo Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AINV traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 242,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,156. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.