TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.48). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 881,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after acquiring an additional 352,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

