TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.48). TG Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 881,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 254,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,115,000 after acquiring an additional 352,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.