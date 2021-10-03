Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. ServiceNow reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded up $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $632.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.21. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.34, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

