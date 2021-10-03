Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRUNF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS DRUNF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $22.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.2184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

About Dream Unlimited

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

