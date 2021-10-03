Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

EFGSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Shares of EFGSY remained flat at $$20.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.