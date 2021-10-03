$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

SFM traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,785,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,537. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

