Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report sales of $515.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.00 million and the highest is $525.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

CVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. 911,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Covanta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Covanta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

