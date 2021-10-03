Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in September

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OROVF remained flat at $$20.24 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

