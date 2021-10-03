Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,400 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the August 31st total of 2,576,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.7 days.

MLSPF remained flat at $$2.49 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

