Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Declines By 73.1%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MIELY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. Mitsubishi Electric has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $33.90.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.