SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $29.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 573,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,482. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.98. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

