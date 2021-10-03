Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 882,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,573. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $68.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,857.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,791 shares of company stock valued at $24,691,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after purchasing an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

