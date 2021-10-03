Ark Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Ark has a market capitalization of $212.64 million and approximately $14.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,332,558 coins and its circulating supply is 132,211,661 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

